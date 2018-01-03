SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man wearing a Santa hat on Christmas morning calmly walked up to a vehicle parked in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District, pulled out a gun and opened fire; an incident captured on surveillance video released Wednesday.

The shooting took place in broad daylight on Christmas at 8 a.m. with at least 10 people on the street, who barely flinch as the gunman fires several shots into the Dodge Magnum station wagon as it speeds away. The cameras continue to roll showing him calmly reloading the gun and stashing it inside his coat as he walks away.

Police did not release any details about the shooting or if there were any injuries suffered by the occupants of the Magnum. They merely posted the video from two surveillance cameras and asked the public if anyone recognized the shooter.

Do you recognize the suspect in the Santa Hat ? On 12/27/17 he was armed with a handgun and fired at the occupants of a vehicle on Eddy Street. Please contact the SFPD Tip line at (415) 575-4444 or email us at sfpdtenderloinstation@sfgov.org. Reference case 180 006 421 pic.twitter.com/7CrXwUluAM — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 3, 2018

“The only information we have right now is that the suspect is a male wearing dark clothing and a Santa hat,” said SFPD spokeswoman Giselle Linnane. “It appears the vehicle was occupied…We don’t know how many occupants there were…We do not have victim yet…No victim appeared at any hospital.”

The shooting occurred on the same block of Eddy Street marred by an outbreak of deadly violence on Dec. 27th.

A 58-year-old woman was standing outside in the 100 block of Eddy Street near Mason Street when she was shot by a male suspect shortly before 2:30 a.m. She was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and expected to survive.

Less than an hour earlier, a A 37-year-old man was shot in the same area. He also was expected to survive. Both shootings apparently involved suspects unknown to their victims.

Investigators asked that anyone with information on the shootings to contact the SFPD tip line at 415-5757-4444.