WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A crash on Interstate Highway 680 in Walnut Creek has turned fatal Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash of a single vehicle into a retaining wall was reported just before 10:10 a.m. on the North Main Street off-ramp from the northbound side of the highway. on the right-hand shoulder.
At one point CHP officers reported that multiple cars had crashed at the scene. They have since clarified that a separate collision appears to have occurred nearby.
Details about that second crash were not immediately available.
A Sig-alert was issued at 10:36 a.m. due to one blocked lane as a result of the crash but it was canceled at 11:02 a.m.
