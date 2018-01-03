Filed Under:Fatal crash, Highway 680, Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — A crash on Interstate Highway 680 in Walnut Creek has turned fatal Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash of a single vehicle into a retaining wall was reported just before 10:10 a.m. on the North Main Street off-ramp from the northbound side of the highway. on the right-hand shoulder.

At one point CHP officers reported that multiple cars had crashed at the scene. They have since clarified that a separate collision appears to have occurred nearby.

Details about that second crash were not immediately available.

A Sig-alert was issued at 10:36 a.m. due to one blocked lane as a result of the crash but it was canceled at 11:02 a.m.

 

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch