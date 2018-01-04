Evidence markers at the scene of a fatal shooting across the street from the West Oakland BART station, January 3, 2018. (CBS)

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Bay Area Rapid Transit police officer who shot and killed a gunman following a confrontation outside the West Oakland station Wednesday was wearing a body-worn camera that apparently captured the incident, police said.

Oakland Police said the uniformed and on-duty BART officer was inside the station at 1451 Seventh St. at 4:41 p.m. when he heard a shooting taking place.

The officer responded to the shooting near the intersection of Seventh and Chester streets, just west of the station, where he saw two men in a struggle and one of them possessing a handgun, according to police.

Oakland police said that after giving several commands, the BART officer opened fire, striking the man in possession of the handgun. He was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said. His name has not yet been released.

The other man involved in the altercation was also taken to a hospital in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.

A witness said her friend was involved in the original confrontation and was shot.

“It was basically just an argument between two guys and it turned into a shooting,” said Laquisha Stanley. “They just had a basic disagreement and one of them shot my friend in the leg and the police shot and killed him — the guy that shot my friend in the leg.”

Police said they were still trying to clarify how that man suffered his injuries.

The BART officer was wearing a body-worn camera that apparently captured the incident. A firearm was also recovered from the scene, police said.

The Oakland Police Department’s homicide section is investigating the case, as is the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call Oakland police at (510) 238-3821.

