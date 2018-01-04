DENVER (CBS NEWS) — The lockdown at the state Capitol was lifted about a half hour after reports that shots were fired nearby on Thursday afternoon.

The Colorado State Patrol’s public affairs Twitter account posted that the lockdown had been lifted shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday after shots were heard in the area.

Lockdown at Capitol is LIFTED. Buildings are no longer on lockdown. @DenverPolice handling investigation. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 4, 2018

A tweet by the Denver Police Department at 12:41 p.m. said there is a “large police presence” on the scene.

ALERT: Large police presence in the area of Colfax and Sherman, officers responding to report of shots fired. No reported injuries at this time. Expect traffic delays in the area. Watch here for updates. #Denver pic.twitter.com/c31jFYLOwF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 4, 2018

Someone was reported shooting out of a vehicle near the state Capitol, CBS Denver reports. SWAT crews surrounded an RTD bus parked near the state Capitol. No injuries have been reported. Police are advising people to avoid the area, according to CBS Denver. People were urged to avoid the area during the investigation. Police say there are traffic delays in the area and that Colfax Avenue is closed from Sherman to Grant Street.

