east bay quake

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake centered on the Hayward fault near the UC-Berkeley campus and the historic Claremont Hotel jolted the Bay Area awake early Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS initially registered it as a 4.7 magnitude quake, downgraded it quickly to a 4.5 and then at 3:28 a.m. downgraded it again to a 4.4.

The quake struck at struck at 2:39 a.m. and was felt throughout the East Bay, North Bay and San Francisco. While many were jolted out of their beds, there was no preliminary reports of major damage.

No reports of damages from the region at this time. #earthquake #whatsshakincalifornia https://t.co/cSPgzjoMb5 — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) January 4, 2018

The San Francisco Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is conducting an assessment of city facilities and infrastructure. There are no reports of damage or injuries at this time. #SF — San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) January 4, 2018

The quake did knock items off the 24-hour Safeway’s shelves in San Leandro.

#Earthquake took out some items at San Leandro Safeway pic.twitter.com/GiXiaputFi — John De Motto (@johnDemotto) January 4, 2018

The quake’s epicenter was on Claremont Ave., right across the street from the historic Claremont Hotel and also about a mile away from Cal’s Memorial Stadium.

Transit agencies reported there may be delays in the early morning commute while they check for any damage.

“Anticipate minor delays at the start of light rail service as VTA conducts routine system checks as part of its standard safety precautions following an earthquake recorded earlier this morning,” San Jose transit officials said.

Expect major delays with our first trains this morning. Trains will be performing track inspections due to earlier seismic activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) January 4, 2018

Long-time San Franciscan Nancy Foley emailed KPIX that the quake felt much larger than the initial 4.5 estimate.

“​HOLY COW! I’m in the Richmond District-SF, and it felt like a 5.5!!!,” she wrote.”I’m also a native and lived through a large one in the late 50’s as a kid, and the Loma Prieta in ‘89, while I was in an elevator…This one built to a cracking crescendo, similar to the last part of the ‘89. I thought my wall of bookcases would fall down.”

“I am totally shocked it was centered in Berkeley on the Hayward Fault and only a 4.5.”

In Daly City, the quake startled Linda Solorzano.

“Here in Daly City all rattled shook and woke me bolted up putting shoes on to run out / away if did not stop,” she posted on the KPIX Facebook page. “Can’t sleep.. waiting for aftershock.”

Gina Solis posted on the KPIX 5 that it rocked her home in San Rafael.

“I felt it in San Rafael,” she posted. “It shook our house and shook the bed big time!!!”

Pamela Jones posted: “Felt stronger than 4.5, in Concord.”

In the South Bay, Chris Defayette said it was “a quick jolt.”

“Yes in Campbell was a quick jolt and rocking,” DeFayette posted.

Like hundreds of others, both Shannon Gonsalves in Alameda and Acacia Walls in Novato said the shaking was so strong it quickly awoke them from a sound sleep.

“Woke us up in Alameda,” posted Gonsalves while Walls posted: “In Novato and jolted me awake while my bed was rocking.”

Donnie Dorschler was awake in Mill Valley when the quake hit and emailed: “It was a loud hit and then a slow rumbling.”

Up in Sebastopol, Jenner Ninemires said the quake took his farm house for a gentle ride.

“I felt the earthquake up here in Sebastopol,” he email to KPIX 5. “I live in an old 100-year-old farmhouse built on pier blocks and she swayed gently back and forth….wheeeee.”

In the Santa Cruz Mountains, Kim Vestal posted: “Heart still pounding.”