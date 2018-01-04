SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Most Californians live within 30 miles of an active fault. But only about 10 percent of insured homeowners also have earthquake coverage.

The Department of Insurance goes as far as to say it is irresponsible to live in California without earthquake insurance.

A few key things to remember: The government will not rebuild your home, quake damage often requires engineering fixes — which can start at $50,000, and the deductibles may seem high at 10 to 15 percent.

But unlike auto policies, you don’t pay. The insurer just deducts that amount from what they pay you.

And renters, your landlord’s policy will not cover your belongings.

Keep in mind, the majority of damage — and 911 calls — are attributed to stuff inside the home.

But is there enough money in the pot to cover the big one?

Well the California Earthquake Authority says it has $15 billion in reserves.

For perspective, the October fires in wine country resulted in about $9 billion in claims.

Bottom line? Be informed.

Know the soil conditions around your home. You can enter your address on the Cal OES’s My Hazards page.

And consider how close you live to a fault, your type of foundation and construction.

Decide now If you need to mitigate damage with a retrofit, buy earthquake insurance, or both.