MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) — For almost a year, it’s been the long way round for drivers on Highway 1. But not anymore.
The portion of roadway between Stinson Beach and Muir Beach fell victim to last year’s rainy weather when a slide took out portions of hillside underneath it.
The repairs were major, and cost about $50 million.
Nathan Hutt, a traffic supervisor with Highway Specialty Co. said, “All of this is retainer walls … water is a crazy thing. It has it’s own mind so we’re just going through and fixing Mother Nature.”
The fix isn’t totally complete, however.
It’s only one-lane wide in some places, so 24-hour traffic control is in place while the work continues, meaning you’ll have to add an hour to your drive thanks to all six of the traffic lights.
“The slower the better. You just got to drive safe,” Hutt said. “The roads are freshly paved so they’re a little slick.” said Hutt.
So if you are headed out to Stinson or Muir Beach, take it slow. Not only will there still be workers on the road, there are still six other active Caltrans projects on Highway 1 alone.