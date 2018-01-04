Filed Under:Harker Middle School, San Jose, Sexual assault, Teacher

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police arrested a man on Thursday night suspected of robbing and sexually assaulting a teacher in a classroom at a San Jose middle school on Tuesday morning.

He’s accused of sexually assaulting a teacher inside a classroom at Harker Middle School on Tuesday morning before school started.

Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at the middle school at 3800 Blackford Ave. at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video walking around the campus. He was wearing a black shirt and beanie.

Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect, but said he was detained and arrested.

San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia will hold a press at noon on Friday with more details on the arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch