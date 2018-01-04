SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police arrested a man on Thursday night suspected of robbing and sexually assaulting a teacher in a classroom at a San Jose middle school on Tuesday morning.
He’s accused of sexually assaulting a teacher inside a classroom at Harker Middle School on Tuesday morning before school started.
Officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at the middle school at 3800 Blackford Ave. at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect was captured on surveillance video walking around the campus. He was wearing a black shirt and beanie.
Police did not immediately release the name of the suspect, but said he was detained and arrested.
San Jose police Chief Eddie Garcia will hold a press at noon on Friday with more details on the arrest.