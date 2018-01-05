Filed Under:Air Travel, American Airlines, Mineta San Jose Airport, San Jose, Travel

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An engine malfunctioned as an American Airlines flight to Dallas was on the taxiway at Mineta San Jose International Airport early Friday, forcing the 737 to return to the gate, officials said.

Flight 1318 was preparing for its scheduled 6:05 a.m. take-off and “was taxiing the runway when the engine shutdown,” said Mineta San Jose International spokeswoman Vicki Day.

The plane was returned to the gate where passengers were removed and maintenance crews were preparing to examine the engine.

Meanwhile, airport crews examined the runway for any debris that may have fallen off the plane.

No injuries were reported to crew or passengers.

