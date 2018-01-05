SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — Former employees of Four Barrel Coffee, a popular San Francisco coffee roaster, filed a lawsuit on Friday in San Francisco Superior Court against the company and its founder Jeremy Tooker, alleging he sexually assaulted multiple women, harassed others and created a toxic workplace for female staff members.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the eight women named in the lawsuit allege incidents where Tooker assaulted a female employee in a hotel room, only stopping when other employees intervened, forcibly grabbed another employee’s neck, simulated sex acts with employees at a company party, made lewd speeches, kissed employees against their will and threatened to fire a staff member for speaking to another former employee.

The suit depicts a company with rampant sexual misconduct, and an ownership group — led by Tooker, along with partners Jodi Geren and Tal Mor — that chose to address neither the misconduct nor employees’ complaints about it. One employee was let go soon after reporting an incident to management and was told she was “not a good fit” for the company.

According to the suit, partners Jodi Geren and Tal Mor responded to complaints about Tooker sexually assaulting multiple women at a company party by telling the employees not to “create drama.”

Neither Tooker nor Geren responded to multiple Chronicle inquiries regarding the allegations.

Local chefs Charlie Hallowell of Pizzaiolo, Boot & Shoe Service, and Penrose, Ken Friedman, co-owner of Tosca Cafe, and Michael Chirarello of Coqueta and Bottega have all faced allegations from several employees each of harassment.

