SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews the Steven Spielberg’s government vs. media drama “The Post” starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.
THE POST (PG-13) 115 min
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Written by: Elizabeth Hannah, Josh Singer
Director: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Bradley Whitford, Alison Brie and David Cross
About The Movie:
Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in The Post, a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and their very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light.
