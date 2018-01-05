Hear Entertainment Reporter Jan Wahl, Fridays at 8:53am & 4:53pm on KCBS All News 106.9FM | 740AMBy Jan Wahl
Filed Under:Ben Bradlee, Jan Wahl, Kay Graham, Meryl Streep, Movie Reviews, Tom Hanks
Cast of "The Post" (credit: Niko Tavernise/20th Century Fox)


KCBS_740

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews the Steven Spielberg’s government vs. media drama “The Post” starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep.


THE POST (PG-13) 115 min
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Written by: Elizabeth Hannah, Josh Singer
Director: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Bradley Whitford, Alison Brie and David Cross

About The Movie:
Steven Spielberg directs Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in The Post, a thrilling drama about the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Hanks), as they race to catch up with The New York Times to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spanned three decades and four U.S. Presidents. The two must overcome their differences as they risk their careers – and their very freedom – to help bring long-buried truths to light.

Source: www.metacritic.com

Movies To See Right Now: I, Tonya, Darkest Hour, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Misouri, Lady Bird and Coco

TM and ©2017 Entercom and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch