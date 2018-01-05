SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man who shot point blank at an occupied vehicle in broad daylight in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District while wearing a Santa hat on Christmas day has been arrested, according to police.
San Francisco police said Fairfield resident Xavier Watson, 27, was arrested Thursday on the 4500 block of 3rd St. in San Francisco.
Watson was allegedly the man seen in surveillance video shooting a number of rounds from a handgun at a car on the 100 block of Eddy St., then calmly reloading and walking away.
Investigators from the SFPD Tenderloin Station and Narcotics Unit were able to identify the Watson as the suspect and he was arrested without incident, police said.
He faces multiple felony charges including assault with a firearm and possession of cocaine for sale, police said.
Police also said investigators identified a 35 year-old male victim, but said the victim was not injured during the incident.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to contact the San Francisco Police Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text-a-Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.