ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A Santa Rosa man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Rohnert Park home and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl as she slept in her bedroom, authorities said.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said their agency received a 911 call at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday from a mother who said her home had been broken into and her daughter assaulted.

“The mother stated that the male had taken off his clothes and climbed on top of the girl before she woke up and started screaming,” authorities said in a news release. “The male fled the house leaving his clothing behind.”

Investigators believe the man — identified as Noah Holland — had entered the home through the garage by using a garage door opener found in an unlocked car outside the home.

Evidence located at the scene identified Holland as the suspect. The family told investigators that they did not know Holland or how he entered the residence.

Based on previous contacts with Holland, a sheriff’s department sergeant went to an address on 10th street in Santa Rosa where Holland frequents.

Authorities said while the sergeant was conducting surveillance of the residence, three people were seen walking towards the home. The sergeant recognized Holland as one of them.

Holland was detained and questioned. He was charged with five counts — burglary, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, committing sex assault while in the commission of a burglary, vehicle tampering and violation of parole.

One of those spotted with Holland was also taken into custody.

Authorities said Tristan Ford, 18, was charged with conspiracy, burglary and parole violation.