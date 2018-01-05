SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Three former Santa Clara County jail guards convicted in the beating death of a mentally ill inmate were sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in state prison.

Jereh Lubrin, 30, Rafael Rodriguez, 28, and Matthew Farris, 28, were convicted of second-degree murder last June for the fatal beating of Michael Tyree, 31, at San Jose’s Main Jail in August 2015.

Prosecutors said the three beat Tyree so violently that it ruptured his spleen and liver, causing him to bleed to death in his cell.

The case prompted a review of the Santa Clara County jail system and led to reforms, including the installation of surveillance cameras in jails and additional funding of mental health services.

The county settled a lawsuit by Tyree’s family in September for $3.6 million.

 

 

