SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — The Mexican man acquitted of murder in in the 2015 shooting death of Kate Steinle was sentenced to three years for being a felon in possession of a firearm Friday, but will be credited for time already served in custody.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who had been deported five times, fatally shot Kate Steinle with a handgun on Pier 14 in 2015.

San Francisco officials released Garcia Zarate from jail several weeks before the shooting, ignoring a federal request to detain him for a sixth deportation in line with a “sanctuary city” policy.

On November 30, jurors found Zarate not guilty of murder, but convicted him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The judge also denied a defense attorneys’ request for a new trial for the conviction on illegal gun possession. Garcia Zarate will now be taken into federal custody.

U.S. Marshal Service issued an arrest warrant for Garcia Zarate less than 24 hours after the illegal immigrant was found not guilty in the San Francisco slaying of Steinle.

That verdict, the marshal service said, was a violation of his probation. The arrest warrant says that Garcia Zarate must be returned to federal custody and transported to Texas for determination of a sentence.

He could face two additional years in federal prison for the probation violation.

The verdict in the case immediately became a lightning rod for comment after it was announced, with both President Trump and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who both decried the decision.

The decision heated up a simmering battle between San Francisco and the Trump Administration. The city has already prevailed in a court case where a judge ruled Trump’s threats of withdrawing federal funding from sanctuary cities was illegal.

San Francisco public defender Jeff Adachi on Friday criticized federal prosecutors for adding the charges, which he called “ridiculous” and politically motivated.

“This is rarely done” after a defendant is acquitted on the same charge in a state court, Adachi said.

