FREMONT (CBS SF) — A Fremont woman will represent the United States at the 2018 Olympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea after winning the bronze medal Saturday at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
Karen Chen, 18, will represent the U.S. along with Bradie Tennell and Mirai Nagasu on the nation’s 2018 Olympic Figure Skating Team.
The 2018 Olympic Winter Games will take place Feb. 9-25.
Chen was born in Fremont and began skating when she was 6 years old.
She was the U.S. champion last year, won the bronze medal in the U.S. championships in 2015 and was the U.S. novice champion in 2012.
Chen celebrated on Twitter with a tweet that said, “My dream. My goal. My everything. IT. Happened.”
© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.