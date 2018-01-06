SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man who allegedly hid a camera in a Marin County family’s bathroom to get pornographic pictures of their child was arrested Friday at San Francisco International Airport.
The family hosted Marcus Allen Williams in their home and alerted authorities when they found the camera with images of their child in different stages of undress, according to Marin County Sheriff’s Office.
Police searched Allen’s southern California residence and seized electronic devices.
Allen was apprehended at the airport Friday in a coordinated effort between Marin authorities, San Francisco Police Department’s Airport Bureau and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Allen was booked into Marin County Jail on charges of producing and possessing obscene matter of a minor under the age of 18 years old.