FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A shooting Saturday afternoon in Fairfield has led to a backup on westbound Interstate Highway 80 leading to a few crashes, a California Highway Patrol spokeswoman said.

As of 3:43 p.m., Fairfield police had closed Air Base Parkway at Interstate Highway 80 and expected to keep it closed for several hours.

CHP spokeswoman Officer Dawn Dwyer said the freeway backup occurred because the Highway 80 off-ramps to Air Base Parkway and Waterman Boulevard are closed.

