SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Two San Francisco police vehicles were involved in crashes Saturday morning.
The first crash occurred at Geary and Arguello boulevards around 8:45 a.m. and it involved a police SUV and a sports car. Police say both vehicles suffered major front-end damage.
The second crash occurred at Geary and 3rd Avenue and involved an SFPD supervisor, who was responding to the first crash and was involved in a separate collision. At least three people were injured, although none is considered life-threatening.