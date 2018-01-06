SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS) — The numbers have been drawn for the massive $570 million Powerball lottery jackpot.

The winning numbers are 12-29-30-33-61 and Powerball 26.

It is still unknown it there was a winner in Saturday’s much-anticipated drawing.

Lottery fever swept the Bay Area as people lined up at stores for a chance at a winning ticket.

The Quick-Mart in Pacifica has a reputation for winners. Christina Perez was hoping the good fortune would rub off on her.

“I just heard all the hype about the tickets, so I wanted to be a part of it. Hopefully I’m getting lucky tonight and be a winner,” she said.

If she wins, she says she will give most of it away.

“I’d probably take care of my family, take care of myself, donate a lot of it because I really don’t need all that money. Everything else, I’d have fun with.”

Owner Kharat Rochan feels luck will strike again.

“It’s been lucky twice and we hope for the third one to be lucky. It’s been yesterday so busy. People was waiting until 8 o’clock, non-stop. And I hope the lucky number will be here at Pacifica Quick Mart.”

A Powerball winner may choose to receive the jackpot in 30 annual payments or a one-time, lump-sum cash payment.

The odds of winning Powerball are one in 292.2 million.

This week, the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots totaled almost a billion dollars.

One lucky ticket holder in Florida won the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot.