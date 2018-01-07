SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Hazardous rain and wind are expected in the San Francisco Bay Area starting Sunday night and lasting through Tuesday, National Weather Service officials said Saturday.

Rain will spread across the area late Sunday night and periods of rain will continue until Monday night.

Tuesday, scattered showers are forecast and those may continue until Tuesday night.

Heavy rain is possible Monday afternoon, Monday evening and Monday night, according to weather officials.

Heavy rain in the North Bay may cause debris flows in areas affected by the October wildfires.

Weather officials said coastal mountains may receive three to five inches of rain while inland mountains may get two to three inches.

One to two and a half inches of rain is expected across coastal plains and valleys while a half-inch to an inch of rain is expected in rain-sheltered valleys.

Weather officials said strong and gusty winds will move into the area Monday morning and last through Monday night.

Gusts of 40 to 55 mph are possible, especially near the coast and at higher elevations, according to weather officials.

