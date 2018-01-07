WINNIPEG (AP) — Matthieu Perreault scored twice, Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 on Sunday to extend their home winning streak to five games.

Matt Hendricks and Marko Dano also scored to help the Central Division-leading Jets improve to 16-3-1 at home and 25-11-7 overall. Logan Couture had a power-play goal for San Jose.

The Jets opened the scoring midway through the first period on Hendricks’ breakaway. He beat Martin Jones to the glove side on the backhand for his fourth goal of the season.

Winnipeg made it 2-0 midway through the second when Dano deflected Jacob Trouba’s point shot for his second goal of the season.

Couture connected on the power play with 5:13 left in the period for his 16th of season and first since Dec. 9.

Perreault restored Winnipeg’s two-goal cushion with a power-play goal late with 58 seconds left in the second. Perreault added an empty-netter, giving him 12 goals.

NOTES: Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler assisted on Perreault’s power-play goal to extend his points streak to six games. He has eight points in five games since moving to center after Mark Scheifele was injured. … Jones made 26 saves.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Arizona on Saturday night.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed