NAPA (CBS SF) — Bruno Mars, The Killers and Incubus top a loaded line-up announced Monday for the 2018 BottleRock Napa Valley festival taking place in May.

Organizers said the sixth annual festival would take place on May 25-27 at the Napa Valley Expo. Festival passes go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday at bottlerocknapavalley.com.

Other artists playing at BottleRock this year include Muse, The Chainsmokers, Snoop Dogg, Halsey, Earth Wind & Fire, The Head and the Heart, E-40 and Billy Idol.

Three-day general admission passes for the festival — also featuring a variety of food, wine and beer options — start at $349, up $40 from last year.

More ticket information and the full lineup can be found at http://www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.

