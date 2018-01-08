KPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A California Highway Patrol helicopter patrolling Sunday night was flashed several times by a laser pointed at them from a Richmond neighborhood, authorities said.

The CHP reported the incident at about 6:20 p.m. and released a video of it. The pilot and the flight of the craft where not impacted by the strikes.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is against both state and federal laws with fines of up to $11,000 possible.

In December, a CHP helicopter was among several planes targeted with lasers over the skies of Oakland.

“They were taking those lasers and shining them back to the helicopter,” CHP Flight Officer Shaun Bouyea told KPIX 5 during the December incidents in Oakland.

Bouyea said the CHP chopper was flashed while flying over a sideshow near 42nd Avenue in East Oakland. Video shows the suspect flashed a green laser repeatedly at the helicopter.

A laser was pointed at a CHP helicopter flying over a sideshow in East Oakland on December 17, 2017. (CBS)

There have been no arrested in the incidents.

