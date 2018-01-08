SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — Preliminary autopsy results reveal that a woman found dead in her Santa Cruz native son’s vehicle on New Year’s Day in South Dakota died from blunt force trauma to her head and hemorrhage anterior neck musculature, according to the state attorney general.
“The preliminary results confirm this is a homicide and will continue to be treated as such,” South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said in a statement.
Michelle Nanette Walsh, 58, of Palm Springs, was found in the back of her son Tosten David Walsh Lommen’s car after a highway patrol trooper observed the 30-year-old traveling at speeds above 100 mph on Interstate Highway 90.
The trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop but Lommen led him on a high-speed pursuit, reaching speeds of 118 mph. The vehicle eventually stopped after it hit a spike strip farther down the highway.
Lommen attempted to flee on foot but was detained. His mother’s remains were found during a subsequent search of his car, according to the attorney general’s office.
