NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — At least one person has died in a crash in unincorporated Napa County caused by a landslide on Highway 121 Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported at just after 5 p.m. near State Highway 121, also known as Monticello Road, and Wild Horse Valley Road.
The crash reportedly involved a vehicle that went down an embankment and struck a tree, CHP officials said.
Napa CHP later confirmed that the crash was caused by a landslide on the highway. Authorities said that the highway would be closed until at least daylight on Wednesday.
A Sig-alert has been issued, closing Highway 121 in both directions between Vichy Avenue and Wooden Valley Road, according to the CHP.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.