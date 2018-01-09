STORM COVERAGE13 Killed In SoCal MudslidesKPIX 5 Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App
Filed Under:CHP, Fatal crash, Highway 121, Napa County

NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — At least one person has died in a crash in unincorporated Napa County caused by a landslide on Highway 121 Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported at just after 5 p.m. near State Highway 121, also known as Monticello Road, and Wild Horse Valley Road.

The crash reportedly involved a vehicle that went down an embankment and struck a tree, CHP officials said.

Napa CHP later confirmed that the crash was caused by a landslide on the highway. Authorities said that the highway would be closed until at least daylight on Wednesday.

A Sig-alert has been issued, closing Highway 121 in both directions between Vichy Avenue and Wooden Valley Road, according to the CHP.

