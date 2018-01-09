SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Eight defendants who plead guilty to a variety of charges including illegal weapons sales, drug manufacturing and money laundering in the Raymond ‘Shrimp Boy’ Chow racketeering and murder case have been sentenced to federal prison terms, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Chow, a San Francisco Chinatown tong leader, was sentenced by a federal judge in August 2016 to two life terms for the 2006 murder of his predecessor as tong chief and racketeering conspiracy.

U.S. District Charles Breyer also sentenced Chow to terms ranging from five to 20 years for each of 160 other counts on which he was convicted in January 2015, including conspiring to murder another rival, conspiring to transport stolen goods and money laundering.

Breyer said that during Chow’s trial, “it became clear” that his claim of having reformed after previous crimes “was highly manipulative, dangerous and contrary to the evidence.”

On Monday, Leslie Yun, James Pau, Rinn Roeun, Kevin Siu, Michael Mei, Elaine Liang, Tina Liang, and Barry House were sentenced for crimes committed in connection with the same indictment that eventually led to Chow’s trial and conviction.

Breyer doled out the sentences after the defendants each pleaded guilty to their respective roles in a scheme.

Yun was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to five counts of money laundering and three counts of trafficking in contraband cigarettes.

Pau was sentenced to 72 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of trafficking in contraband cigarettes.

Roeun was sentenced to 72 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of weapons trafficking.

House was sentenced to 48 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of weapons trafficking.

Mei was sentenced to 60 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of manufacturing marijuana.

Elaine Liang was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of money laundering.

Tina Liang was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to one RICO count.

Siu was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison after pleading guilty to eight counts of money laundering.

All the defendants still have outstanding RICO counts pending.