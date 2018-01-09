STORM COVERAGE13 Killed In SoCal MudslidesKPIX 5 Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App
Filed Under:DACA
Young immigrants and supporters gather for a rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) in Los Angeles, California on September 1, 2017.(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The ruling came on Tuesday just hours after President Donald Trump and congressional leaders of both parties met at the White House to discuss a solution to the problem facing hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought to the U.S. as children and remain here illegally.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.

DACA has protected about 800,000 people, some of whom came with families that overstayed their visas. It includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch