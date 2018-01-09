WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration’s decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.
The ruling came on Tuesday just hours after President Donald Trump and congressional leaders of both parties met at the White House to discuss a solution to the problem facing hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought to the U.S. as children and remain here illegally.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.
DACA has protected about 800,000 people, some of whom came with families that overstayed their visas. It includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students.
