EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) — A pickup truck collided with a school bus on San Pablo Dam Road Tuesday morning, injuring seven people, two of them critically, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received a 911 call at 8:11 a.m. reporting the collision at San Pablo Dam Road and Lois Lane.

Contra Costa Fire tweeted that four ambulances and a medic vac helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

Units on scene of a vehicle accident, San Pablo Dam Rd at Lois. Pickup vs. School bus. 2 critical, bus occupants minor injuries. 4 ambulances on scene/enroute and checking on helicopter. #SanPabloIC — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) January 9, 2018

The two people in critical condition were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, Fire Inspector Steve Aubert said.

Fortunately, Contra Costa Fire said none of those injured were children on the bus.

#SanPabloIC total of 14 people involved with 7 injuries, no children on bus injured. 2 critical, 5 minor injuries, 7 treated and released at scene — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) January 9, 2018

More details as they become available.