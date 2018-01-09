BAY AREA STORMFlash Flood WatchKPIX 5 Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App
EL SOBRANTE (CBS SF) — A pickup truck collided with a school bus on San Pablo Dam Road Tuesday morning, injuring seven people, two of them critically, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received a 911 call at 8:11 a.m. reporting the collision at San Pablo Dam Road and Lois Lane.

Contra Costa Fire tweeted that four ambulances and a medic vac helicopter were dispatched to the scene.

The two people in critical condition were taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek, Fire Inspector Steve Aubert said.

Fortunately, Contra Costa Fire said none of those injured were children on the bus.

More details as they become available.

