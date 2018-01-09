STORM COVERAGE13 Killed In SoCal MudslidesKPIX 5 Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App
Filed Under:Caribbean, Earthquake, Magnitude 7.6, Puerto Rico, Tsunami Advisory, Virgin Islands
Earthquake in the Caribbean on January 9, 2018. (USGS)

(CBS SF) — A preliminary magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Tuesday night in the Caribbean Sea near Honduras, according to the United States Geological Survey.

A tsunami advisory is in effect for the islands of Puerto Rico and both the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The quake was recorded at 9:52 p.m. EST and had a depth of about 6.2 miles.

Alfredo E Sanchez, of Santa Rosa, California posted on Facebook that he felt the quake from Mexico, where is on vacation.

“Yes, my family and I felt it at Bacalar Mexico where we are vacationing 3 hours away from Cancún,” Sanchez wrote.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch