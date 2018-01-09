Earthquake in the Caribbean on January 9, 2018. (USGS)
(CBS SF) — A preliminary magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Tuesday night in the Caribbean Sea near Honduras, according to the United States Geological Survey.
A tsunami advisory is in effect for the islands of Puerto Rico and both the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.
The quake was recorded at 9:52 p.m. EST and had a depth of about 6.2 miles.
Alfredo E Sanchez, of Santa Rosa, California posted on Facebook that he felt the quake from Mexico, where is on vacation.
“Yes, my family and I felt it at Bacalar Mexico where we are vacationing 3 hours away from Cancún,” Sanchez wrote.