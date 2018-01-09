STORM COVERAGE13 Killed In SoCal MudslidesKPIX 5 Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App
Filed Under:Crime, Officer-involved shooting, San Jose, San Jose Police Department, Shooting

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose confirmed Tuesday evening that they are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting at the Metcalf Energy Center, according to authorities.

KPIX 5 first heard about the shooting near the South San Jose power plant at 1 Blanchard Road at around 5:30 p.m. Shortly before 6 p.m., a department spokesperson confirmed that units were at the location and that a person had been shot by a San Jose police officer.

Police were not able to provide any additional details, but said that information would be made available.

KPIX 5 has a reporter at the scene and is monitoring this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch