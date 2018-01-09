BAY AREA STORMFlash Flood WatchKPIX 5 Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App
MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A wrong-way driver was killed early Tuesday after triggering a horrific multi-vehicle crash on Highway 880 in Milpitas that left several southbound lanes blocked for more than two hours.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place just before 5 a.m. on the highway just north of state Highway 237 which was filled with morning commuters.

The driver’s green mini-van slammed into several vehicles after entering the southbound lanes driving in the northbound direction. Fortunately, only one other driver suffered minor injuries.

The CHP said the driver was taken to a local hospital with major injuries but died shortly after arrival.

A Sig-alert was issued at 5:22 a.m. because three southbound lanes were blocked until about 7:20 a.m., CHP officials said.

Commuters were warned to expect delays in the southbound direction of the highway.

The crash remains under investigation. It has not been determined if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

