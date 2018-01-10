BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Police in Berkeley Wednesday released video footage of a shooting during a robbery last month in hopes that the public can help them identify the two suspects in the case.

Police said the 32-year-old male victim was shot in the leg by the suspects after he got out of his car in the 1900 block of Vine Street, near Bonita Avenue, at about 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.

Police said in the video the victim is seen parking his car on Vine Street and when he gets out of the car the two suspects approach him from behind.

When the victim appears to be focused on retrieving something from his car, one of the suspects grabs his backpack and attempts to pull it away from him, according to police.

A struggle ensues and the victim is shot, police said.

One of the suspect’s then drags the victim to the sidewalk while the victim continues to hold onto his bag, according to police.

The suspect then fires his gun two more times at the victim, police said.

Ultimately, the victim releases his grip on the bag and both suspects are seen running south on Bonita Avenue, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and later released.

Police describe the suspects as a black man between the ages of 20 and 30 years old who has a large build and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black man with a thin build who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Police said in the video it appears that the suspects drove into the area in a newer model white sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

Berkeley police said anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about it should call the department’s robbery section at (510) 981-5742.

