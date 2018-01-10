SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — Bay Area Dreamers were hopeful Wednesday, the day after a San Francisco judge temporarily blocked President Trump’s executive order that would have ended the DACA program.

DACA participant Flor Martinez was brought to the United States when she was a toddler and her sister just an infant. She has lived in this country nearly her entire life.

“America is built by people with big hearts. I never really felt unwanted here,” said Martinez. “They’re trying to make us calm down about this matter by giving us something to be comfortable with. But this isn’t what we want. And we’re going to keep fighting for a permanent solution.”

Martinez says she is encouraged by Wednesday’s court ruling in that prevents the Trump administration from ending DACA for now.

“This is a huge step forward, but the fight is not over,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Becerra filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of the state’s more than 200,000 dreamers, but says the injunction is — at best — a temporary reprieve.

“It is time for Congress to give us a lasting solution that will leave no question that Dreamers are American citizens and are here to stay,” said Becerra.

President Trump was critical of the judge’s ruling and seemed complicate the chances of a political solution, tweeting “The United States needs the security of The Wall on the Southern Border, which must be part of any DACA approval.”

In the meantime, Martinez says she will hold onto the hope that first brought her family to the country they now call home.

“My family brought me here for the opportunities I’ve embraced. And I’d actually like to start my family here in America,” said Martinez.

On Wednesday, House Republicans introduced their version of an immigration bill to address DACA.It also provides money for border security.

The Senate is still working on its version.