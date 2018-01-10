Filed Under:Stockton

(CBS SF) — Police were seeking the public’s help in finding twin toddlers after they and their parents were reported missing six days ago.

aaron ivan weddles princess dara canez walker Stockton Twin Toddlers Missing After Parents Located

(L-R) Aaron Ivan Weddles, Princess Dara Canez Walker (Stockton Police Dept.)

Stockton Police said 41-year-old Aaron Ivan Weddles and 32-year-old Princess Dara Canez Walker were located on Tuesday after the family went missing on January 4th.

Setina Weddles and her twin brother, Ren Weddles, are still missing. They are 21 months old and described as Black/Cambodian. Police did not have a photo available of the toddlers.

It was unclear how cooperative the parents have been with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the twins was urged to contact Stockton Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch