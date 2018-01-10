(CBS SF) — Police were seeking the public’s help in finding twin toddlers after they and their parents were reported missing six days ago.
Stockton Police said 41-year-old Aaron Ivan Weddles and 32-year-old Princess Dara Canez Walker were located on Tuesday after the family went missing on January 4th.
Setina Weddles and her twin brother, Ren Weddles, are still missing. They are 21 months old and described as Black/Cambodian. Police did not have a photo available of the toddlers.
It was unclear how cooperative the parents have been with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the twins was urged to contact Stockton Police.