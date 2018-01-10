RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Three people were struck by Amtrak trains in the East Bay Wednesday morning and at least one of them has died, according to an transit spokeswoman.

Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll and Richmond police said Capitol Corridor train No. 535, running from Sacramento to Oakland, struck a person on the tracks at 11:30 a.m. near the city’s Iron Triangle Court.

There were 56 passengers and crew on board at the time of the strike and none of them were injured.

An earlier strike in Richmond was reported when train No. 937 fatally hit a person where the tracks cross 22nd Street, near the intersection of Broadway and Carlson Boulevard, around 4 a.m.

Police responded and found the body before turning the investigation over to Union Pacific. There were no passengers onboard at the time, according to Amtrak.

A third person was struck by Capitol Corridor train No. 522 in Emeryville around 6:40 a.m. in the 5800 block of Horton Street, near the Emeryville Amtrak station.

There was no initial word on the injured pedestrian’s condition.

There were 11 people on board, including passengers and crew, according to Amtrak.