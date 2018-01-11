ALAMEDA (KPIX 5) — A family in the East Bay just learned their rent is about to go up by 133 percent: from $1,500 dollars a month to $3,500.

Surprisingly, the tenant says he’s willing to pay the $2,000 rent increase, he just wants the owner to spread out that increase over three years.

The owner is saying no.

The city of Alameda is siding with the tenant, but there’s not a whole lot the city can do.

It’s a modest three bedroom condo on Bay Farm Island in Alameda.

Tenant Mikk Teeveer, his wife and his son Haved have lived in the condo for seven years. In December, his landlord raised the rent by $2,000.

“It’s insane,” said Mikk Teeveer. “My plans are destroyed. Financial Situation is destroyed.”

Teeveer is a property manager and understands that 3-bedroom apartments in Alameda go for $3,000 to $3,500 a month.

He asked the owner to spread out the $2,000 increase over three years.

Teeveer said, “I had to cancel many things. My son’s after school programs, my gym membership, my cable.”

He says he’s willing to pay an extra $1,000 in the first year, $500 in the second year and then another $500 in the third year.

“It’s been extremely stressful,” Teeveer said. “I don’t want to take my son out of the school.”

Teeveer took his case to Alameda’s Rent Review Advisory Committee. The committee agrees with Teeveer and is now asking the city council to review the case on Tuesday.

The problem is that condos and single-family homes are exempted from rent control under the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act.

Alameda realtor, Guy Blume, who isn’t involved in Teeveer’s case, says that despite the pain for some renters, he believes it’s important to keep Costa-Hawkins intact.

Blume said repealing Costa-Hawkins would be dangerous.

“It would hurt renters more than it helps. Just look at San Francisco and Oakland,” Blume said. “Very tight housing supplies.”