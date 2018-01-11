LONDON (CBS SF/AP) — British hard rock band Motörhead says former guitarist Edward “Fast Eddie” Clarke has died aged 67.

Motorhead says on Facebook that Clarke died Wednesday in a hospital while being treated for pneumonia.

Clarke joined Motörhead soon after it was founded in 1975 by former Hawkwind bassist Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister. He was the final survivor of the band’s classic lineup: Lemmy, Clarke and drummer Phil “Philthy Animal” Taylor.

Kilmister and Taylor both died in 2015.

Clarke’s time in Motorhead produced some of the band’s biggest hits, including the ferocious anthems “Bomber,” “Ace of Spades” and “Overkill.”

The early albums featuring Clarke would exert a huge influence on both punk and metal bands that followed in Motörhead footsteps during the ’80s, inspiring legions of thrash and speed metal outfits including Metallica, Slayer and Anthrax.

Clarke left Motorhead in 1982 and later formed the band Fastway with former UFO bassist Pete Way, who would leave the quartet just prior to getting signed to a recording deal with CBS Records.

The group — which during the ’80s featured young Irish singer Dave King, who later founded the Irish punk-folk band Flogging Molly — would be the guitarist’s principle creative outlet for the next decade, releasing several studio albums and periodically reuniting for live performances.

A later Motorhead guitarist, Phil Campbell, said on Facebook that Clarke “will be remembered for his iconic riffs and was a true rock n roller. RIP Eddie.”

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.