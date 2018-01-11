SANTA ROSA (BCN) – Police in Santa Rosa have ordered residents to shelter in place Thursday afternoon because of police activity in the area of Dutton and Barham avenues.

The intersection is about a half mile west of Highway 101.

The incident started with a report from a neighbor. At around 1:35 p.m., police advised residents to avoid the area.

SWAT team members are on the scene wearing helmets and bullet proof vests.

Police said that someone is inside a house with some kind of firearm, but it’s not clear if there are hostages.

About 90 minutes ago, police gave an order on a loudspeaker for the armed person to come out with hands up.

“According to the reporting party, it was unclear if people were being held inside against their will, or if the subject was in there by themselves. And that’s what we’re trying to determine right now,” said Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Summer Black.

An ambulance and paramedic unit are also on the scene.

Currently, residents who were away when the standoff began are not being allowed to return home.