SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A female swimmer was bitten by a sea lion in the waters of San Francisco’s Aquatic Park early Thursday, the fourth such attack in those waters in less than a month.

A spokeswoman at the Dolphin Swim and Boat Club said the woman was taken to San Francisco General Hospital by ambulance after the attack at just before 7 a.m.

San Francisco Fire Department said the woman suffered a non-life threatening bite to the leg.

In mid-December three swimmers were attacked in separate incidents in the span of a week. Officials with the San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park temporarily prohibited swimming in the popular cove.

The December attacks sent a chill through the well established community of swimmers who take to the cold-water cove to swim recreationally each day.

Among them was Rick Mulvihill, who suffered a severe bite in one of the December attacks.

“I was just swimming along and whatever it was — everybody’s thinking it’s a sea lion now; I never saw him — came up from underneath me and hit me. It’s like being in a car accident,” Mulvihill told KPIX 5 in December.

The large sea mammal clamped its teeth down onto Mulvihill’s groin area. When it finally let go, he had to hold pressure on the wound as he backstroked with one arm the 1,000 yards back to his swim club.

His friend and fellow swimmer Joe Boone helped him onto the beach.

“So I looked and I said, We’re gonna call 911. Because I could see…there was no blood whatsoever, but I could just see there were deep wounds there,” remembered Boone.

Mulvihill was rushed to the hospital to have his wounds checked was even given treatment to prevent rabies. He believes the cold water saved him from massive blood loss.

He’s shaken, knowing that if the bite had hit his femoral artery, it could have killed him. And while sea lions are occasionally seen in Aquatic Park, swimmers here are alarmed by this aggressive behavior of the animals that live nearby.

“We’ve seen sea lions come through Aquatic Park. We’ve never seen them consistently swimming around, said Boone. “So that’s a new thing, and that’s an issue. And I think sea lions at Pier 39 are a problem.”