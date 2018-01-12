WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Don Fox became the proud grandfather of not one, but five children, at Walnut Creek’s Kaiser Hospital Thursday night.

His reaction: “The more grandchildren the merrier,” he told the Bay Area News Group.

Fox’s daughter Amy and her husband Chad Kempel had three baby boys and two baby girls delivered by C-section after a little more than 27 weeks of pregnancy at around 9 p.m.

Chad told the newspaper that the babies weighted about 2 1/2 pounds each and were stable. They were being housed in the hospital’s neonatal ICU unit with machines helping the breath.

His wife, Amy, was also doing well.

When asked about the birth, Chad said it still feels like “a dream.”

“It’s seems like a dream,” he told the newspaper. “The delivery happened so quick and now these five babies we’ve been talking about for so long are right in front of me.”

The Mountain House couple have two other daughters, Savannah, 3, and 19-month-old Avery.