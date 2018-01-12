Filed Under:Berkeley, Collision, Fatal accident, University of California at Berkeley

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A 70-year-old woman died in a collision with a city of Berkeley vehicle Friday afternoon, California Highway Patrol officials said.

Someone called the CHP at 1:21 p.m. to report the collision at Channing Way and Fulton Street near the University of California at Berkeley campus, CHP Officer Matthew Hamer said.

A city employee was driving a city sedan that struck the woman who was crossing the street in a crosswalk.

The victim was pronounced dead at 1:31 p.m.

According to Hamer, witnesses told investigators that the vehicle was going at about 15 mph. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators.

Hamer said neither drugs nor alcohol played a role in the collision.

