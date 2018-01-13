WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Police have arrested the suspect in an attempted sexual assault on a popular East Bay trail.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, on the Iron Horse Trail near Newell Avenue and South Broadway, in Walnut Creek.
Police say 35-year-old Jeremy Mickens approached a woman from behind and physically assaulted her.
Based on the suspect’s comments, police believe he also planned to sexually assault her, but for some reason he ran away.
The attack has put Elizabeth Robertson, who lives near the trail, on alert.
“Makes me a little more mindful of paying attention to who is around me and what precautions you’re taking,” said Robertson. “Is there someone around you that can hear you scream.”
Police said the victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries.
Mickens was spotted around noon on Saturday in front of a Safeway on South Broadway and Mt. Diablo Blvd.
Police detained and arrested him there.
Mickens was booked on multiple felony charges.