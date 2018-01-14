SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Oprah Winfrey would score a landslide victory over President Trump in California if the talk show host and media tycoon decides to enter the race for the White House, according to a new KPIX/USA Today poll released Sunday.
The survey found Winfrey would defeat President Trump by 24 points, 56 to 32 percent in the 2020 presidential race.
The poll of more than 900 California voters was conducted shortly after Winfrey’s highly-publicized speech at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7.