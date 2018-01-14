(CBS)
FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A major injury crash has closed down an intersection in Fairfield Sunday evening, police said.
As of 5:45 p.m., eastbound state Highway 12 at Pennsylvania Avenue was closed and is expected to stay closed for several hours.
Police said getting to Fairfield on Pennsylvania Avenue from state Highway 12 is not possible now. Traffic is being diverted to southbound Pennsylvania Avenue.
© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.