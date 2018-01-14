Filed Under:Diverted, Medical Emergency, Paris, San Francisco, SFO, United Airlines
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Paris was divert after the crew reported a passenger with a medical issue.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said in a statement early Monday that United 990 is diverting to Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

Jonathan Guerin, a spokesman for United Airlines, says the flight landed at 1 a.m. EST. He added the plane was expected to continue to Paris in a couple hours.

Specifics about the medical issue weren’t immediately released.

The FAA says it will investigate.

