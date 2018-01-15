SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety officers arrested a San Jose man on Friday after they received a call earlier that day from local school officials that he was exhibiting inappropriate behavior to a minor, according to the department.

Henry Reed, 23, is believed to have been making unsolicited comments and requests to a 17-year-old girl, according to evidence gathered by patrol officers and a detective assigned to the case.

Investigators also think Reed allegedly touched her inappropriately and forced her to do the same to him during a contact they had.

Reed has been booked into the county jail on suspicion of sending indecent matter to a minor and annoying and molesting a minor.

During the investigation, officers discovered that Reed has worked with minors in a part-time position as a musician assistant in the past.

Authorities have not yet identified where the locations he was employed at are located.

At this time, no other victims have been found.

Anyone with information related to any additional victims is asked to contact Detective Karen Jenks at (408) 730-7129.

© Copyright 2018 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed