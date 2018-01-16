Filed Under:Antioch, assisted living center, Fire

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — 49 patients were evacuated from an Antioch assisted living center Tuesday afternoon after a dryer inside the center caught fire, officials with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The fire was reported at 1:14 p.m. at Country Place Assisted Living at 1715 Olive Lane.

A dryer caught fire in the commercial laundry area of the center. A sprinkler system turned on, however, and kept the fire from spreading, fire Capt. George Laing said.

The center sustained smoke and water damage and the residents were taken to another facility in Antioch, according to Laing.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch