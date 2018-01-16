OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A six-time felon whose crimes date back to 1988 has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man in Oakland in November, prosecutors said.

Kyle Lee Jackson, 50, is scheduled to enter a plea in Alameda County Superior Court on Wednesday for the murder charge in connection with the shooting of Terrell Gardner of Oakland, who was found dead in the 1800 block of East 12th Street, a mostly commercial area near Interstate Highway 880, at about 3:16 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Jackson was identified as the person who shot and killed Gardner through witness statements and surveillance video, Oakland police Sgt. Bradley Baker wrote in a probable cause statement.

Jackson was arrested in the 600 block of Alice Street in Oakland on Dec. 28 but denied in an interview with police that he was involved in Gardner’s death, Baker said.

Jackson was charged with murder and being an ex-felon with a gun on Jan. 2 and is being held without bail at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

Prosecutors said Jackson has two prior convictions for receiving stolen property and one conviction each for assault, second-degree burglary, possession for sale of a controlled substance and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.

His first conviction was in 1988 and his most recent was in 2015.

