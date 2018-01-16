SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters have contained a two-alarm residential structure fire in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 3:47 p.m. in the 1400 block of Taylor Street, near Pacific Avenue.
Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire affecting two different three-story structures with a total of 20 residential units between them.
The fire was under control by 4:33 p.m. The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental in nature, although further information was not immediately available.
It’s not yet clear how many, if any, residents were displaced.