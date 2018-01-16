Filed Under:Fire, Nob Hill, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department, Taylor Street

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Firefighters have contained a two-alarm residential structure fire in San Francisco’s Nob Hill neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 3:47 p.m. in the 1400 block of Taylor Street, near Pacific Avenue.

Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire affecting two different three-story structures with a total of 20 residential units between them.

The fire was under control by 4:33 p.m. The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental in nature, although further information was not immediately available.

It’s not yet clear how many, if any, residents were displaced.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch